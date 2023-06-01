BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 5,688 Shares

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $563,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BILL Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $5.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.60. 2,076,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter valued at $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BILL

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.