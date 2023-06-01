BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Update

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 9,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other BILL news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,732 shares of company stock worth $2,425,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.60. 2,076,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,742. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.10. BILL has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BILL will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BILL

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

