Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $901,044.90 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00117536 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00046465 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.