Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $166.45 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $166.45 million and $675,158.93 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.37 or 0.00038600 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,874.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.85 or 0.00419918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00120359 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00024699 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000720 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.25342908 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $635,334.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

