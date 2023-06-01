BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $268,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $12.19 on Thursday, hitting $669.74. 170,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $660.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $694.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.