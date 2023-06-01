BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 513,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $363,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $12.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $669.79. 246,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $660.63 and its 200-day moving average is $694.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

See Also

