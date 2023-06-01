Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires 7,508 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,425,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TGT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,368,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.97 and its 200 day moving average is $159.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.72.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

