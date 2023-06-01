Blue Edge Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Blue Edge Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 129,444 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 69,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $81.61. 3,604,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,133. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $81.79. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

