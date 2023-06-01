Blue Edge Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,036 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,930,000 after acquiring an additional 576,925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,046,000 after buying an additional 57,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,055,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,407,000 after buying an additional 96,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 604,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,161,000 after buying an additional 39,719 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $88.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,586. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

