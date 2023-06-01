Blue Edge Capital LLC Purchases 75 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 72,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,564,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,396,000 after buying an additional 227,268 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,467,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,652. The stock has a market cap of $338.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

