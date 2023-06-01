Blue Edge Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Blue Edge Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 451,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ESGD traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.11. 293,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,946. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.