Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,009,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $899,000.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 79,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,535. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

