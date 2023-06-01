Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 4,914 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Blue Edge Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

TFLO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,242. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

