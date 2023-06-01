Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Shares Gap Down to $10.25

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $9.96. Blue Owl Capital shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 1,919,372 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 512.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 2,801.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.