Blur Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Blur token can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Blur has a market cap of $39.35 million and $21.50 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 483,407,172.7549467 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.47314551 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $35,329,318.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

