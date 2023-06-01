Boku (LON:BOKU) Shares Down 3.4%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.74). 105,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 495,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.80).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKU. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Boku in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.03) target price on shares of Boku in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Boku Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £419.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14,100.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boku Company Profile

In related news, insider Keith Butcher sold 163,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £223,710.04 ($276,458.28). 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

Featured Stories

