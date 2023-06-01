Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Shares Down 9.9%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 731,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 437,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Bone Biologics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.
Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.
