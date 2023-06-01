Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Shares Down 9.9%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 731,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 437,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Bone Biologics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Bone Biologics Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bone Biologics

About Bone Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bone Biologics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 262,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bone Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bone Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

Featured Articles

