Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.10 and last traded at $65.16. 471,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 785,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.35.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

