BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Short Interest Up 6.5% in May

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 6,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.33. 4,242,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,274. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $832,240. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

