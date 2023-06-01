Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Short Interest Update

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,900 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 816,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Boston Omaha Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE BOC traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. 259,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,893. Boston Omaha has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $595.83 million, a P/E ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boston Omaha from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Boston Omaha

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha

In other news, insider Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 2,972 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $57,092.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,646.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Boston Omaha news, Director Jeffrey C. Royal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,214.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brendan Joseph Keating bought 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $57,092.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,372 shares in the company, valued at $967,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

