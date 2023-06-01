Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 60,659 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,046.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 60,659 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,046.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 28,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 140,341 shares of company stock valued at $150,814. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

