Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgeline Digital
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
