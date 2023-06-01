Brokerages Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Price Target at $16.42

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 286,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.94%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

