Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Target Price at $170.56

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $144.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average of $154.97. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $216.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

