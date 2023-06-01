Brokerages Set Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price at $18.19

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 145,394 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.8% in the first quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 98,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,927,000 after purchasing an additional 924,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

