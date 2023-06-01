Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Short Interest Down 6.9% in May

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 261,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,764. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 449.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.42. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,912.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

