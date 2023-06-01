BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,523 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of BWX Technologies worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE BWXT traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 232,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,064. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $67.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.