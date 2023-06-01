C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $29.00. 19,815,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 22,625,129 shares.The stock last traded at $32.90 and had previously closed at $40.01.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush upgraded C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.69.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,667,582 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.55.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. The company had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

