Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,400 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 652,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $128,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. 113,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,367. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

