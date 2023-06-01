Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 771,900 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 106,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.53 million, a PE ratio of -107.76 and a beta of 0.71. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.86 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 33,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Calavo Growers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.