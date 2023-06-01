California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Update

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. 926,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,446. California Resources has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in California Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CRC shares. TheStreet lowered California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on California Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on California Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

