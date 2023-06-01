Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,806,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 4,158,659 shares.The stock last traded at $29.56 and had previously closed at $27.84.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Stock Up 9.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.90 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,846,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 42.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

