Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,790 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after acquiring an additional 993,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,060,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,933,000 after acquiring an additional 235,669 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.36. The company had a trading volume of 470,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,574. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $83.44. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

