Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 3,830,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSIQ. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth $64,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $47.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

