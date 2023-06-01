Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Short Interest Update

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,630,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 39,090,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,239,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,915. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $442.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

