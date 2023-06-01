Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $3.94 Million Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 77,753 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.23% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of PLAY opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 6.98%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

