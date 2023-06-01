Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $4.25 Million in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after acquiring an additional 338,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in LPL Financial by 8,956.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,322,000 after acquiring an additional 266,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.75.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $194.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.68 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

