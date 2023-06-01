Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 29,640 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.26% of Bread Financial worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BFH opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,775,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,495,972 shares in the company, valued at $113,163,615.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 568,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,298,462. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

