Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 98,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,173,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 880,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after buying an additional 704,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

