Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,023 shares of company stock valued at $72,689,223. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.