Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 121,794 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 43.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

GH stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

