Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Stock Position Decreased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGXU. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 766.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,801.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

