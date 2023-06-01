Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 18,614.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 257,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 256,514 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,943,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 854,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 55,247 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CRBU traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 2,278,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $270.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.79. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 737.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRBU. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.