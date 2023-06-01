Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.66

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.66 and last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 75832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Carter’s Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carter’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,095,000 after acquiring an additional 49,745 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Carter’s by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

