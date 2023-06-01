Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cass Information Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $529.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. Research analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $765,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cass Information Systems news, CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,162.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,516 shares of company stock worth $90,865 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 155.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 164,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

