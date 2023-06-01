Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 486,192 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 238% from the previous session’s volume of 143,885 shares.The stock last traded at $20.49 and had previously closed at $24.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 13.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.13. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.53 million. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $68,990.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,031,411.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $36,066.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,888.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

