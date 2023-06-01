Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 2,559,313 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,559,313 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vale by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP now owns 370,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,578,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after acquiring an additional 447,913 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 96,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Vale by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,740,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,623,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VALE shares. Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.96. 19,781,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,876,383. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

