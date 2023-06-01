CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 20,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 42,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

CEA Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.87.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in CEA Industries during the third quarter worth $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CEA Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CEA Industries during the third quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CEA Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEA Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

CEA Industries, Inc engages in in the development, design, and distribution of cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture, primarily for cannabis crops. It offers controlled climate systems, controls, and biosecurity cultivation products, and MEP engineering, odor control, and installation support services.

