CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 20,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 42,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.87.
CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.
CEA Industries, Inc engages in in the development, design, and distribution of cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture, primarily for cannabis crops. It offers controlled climate systems, controls, and biosecurity cultivation products, and MEP engineering, odor control, and installation support services.
