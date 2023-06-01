Celo Dollar Price Down 0.4% This Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $42.17 million and $472,162.27 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,324,072 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

