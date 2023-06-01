Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 6.5%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.62 and last traded at $133.67. Approximately 532,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,018,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.78.

Celsius Stock Up 7.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.18.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,091,150 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

