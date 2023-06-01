CenterBook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 9,734 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $803,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,338 shares of company stock worth $23,753,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.04.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.